30+ Web3 Firms Join Crypto Aid Israel, Raising Over $185K for Emergency Relief
Crypto Aid Israel, a collaborative initiative backed by over 30 companies, has successfully raised more than $185,000 to aid Israelis impacted by Hamas terrorism. This effort is spearheaded by prominent figures in the Israeli Web3 community.
- Crypto Aid Israel has raised over $185,000 in donations to support Israelis affected by Hamas terrorism.
- Over 30 companies, including KPMG, Zengo, Fuse, and Psagot Equity, have joined the initiative and contributed to the campaign.
- Two rounds of aid distribution have been completed, totaling 200,000 NIS, to organizations such as the Foundation for Advancing Citizens of Eshkol Regional Council, Zaka, Lev Echad by Or Hanegev veHagalil, and Latet.
- Funding has been used to support transportation and shelter needs, secure medical equipment and ceramic vests, provide essential provisions, and combat poverty and provide humanitarian aid.
- Crypto Aid Israel has been targeted by phishing attacks and experienced a brief disruption in their website's service, but these issues have been promptly addressed.
- The initiative is led by influential leaders in the Israeli Web3 community and aims to offer support to Israeli citizens and families in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.
