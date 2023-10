The next important date, Quarterly report, at NB Private Equity Partners Ltd A is on 05.04.2024.

At a recent capital markets day, NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) highlighted the impressive EBITDA growth of its portfolio companies, a key driver of value creation in their recent deals.

NB Private Equity Partners Ltd A: Creating Value from Growing Companies

