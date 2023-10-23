    checkAd

    DreamHouse Inc. Revises 2023 Forecast: What to Expect

    Facing a challenging economic climate, Traumhaus AG, a seasoned real estate innovator, has revised its 2023 forecast due to a combination of factors impacting the housing construction sector.

    • Traumhaus AG adjusts forecast for 2023 to a sales range of EUR 115 to 125 million and an EBITDA of minus EUR 2.9 million to slightly positive.
    • The earnings situation of Traumhaus AG is deteriorating due to lower sales, higher construction costs, and extended project cycles.
    • The economic downturn in the housing construction sector is the reason for the decline, attributed to rising interest rates, inflation, lack of government support, and uncertainty among buyers caused by wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.
    • Traumhaus AG is an experienced provider of innovative settlement concepts and uses solid construction methods.
    • The company covers the entire value chain of property purchase, project development, building, marketing, and support of real estates.
    • Traumhaus AG is listed on the Munich Stock Exchange and also trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Xetra trading.





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
