bet-at-home.com AG: 2023 Financial Forecast and Operational Transformation Update
"bet-at-home.com AG, a leading online sports betting and gaming group with 5.7 million registered users, has released an update on its financial outlook for 2023, including revisions to its revenue guidance and operational changes."
- bet-at-home.com AG provides an update on its guidance for the 2023 financial year and on operational transformation
- Adverse sporting results negatively impact sports betting margins from August to October 2023
- The company adjusts its guidance for gross betting and gaming revenue for 2023 to EUR 44-48 million
- The management expects an EBITDA for 2023 in the upper range of the previously announced forecast
- The migrations of customer and betting platforms to an outsourcing partner have positively impacted the cost and earnings structure
- bet-at-home.com AG is a group active in online sports betting and online gaming with 5.7 million registered customers
The next important date, Group quarterly report Q1-Q3 2023, at bet-at-home.com is on 08.11.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 101 | 0 |