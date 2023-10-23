Nemetschek SE Boosts 2023 Revenue Forecast: Financial Outlook Upgraded
In a positive financial outlook, Nemetschek SE has revised its 2023 revenue guidance upwards, forecasting a currency-adjusted growth of 6-8% and an EBITDA margin at the high end of 28-30%.
Foto: NEMETSCHEK SE
- Nemetschek SE is increasing its revenue guidance for the financial year 2023. - The currency-adjusted revenue growth for 2023 is now expected to be between 6% and 8%. - The EBITDA margin for the full year is expected to be at the upper end of the previously communicated guidance of 28% to 30%. - Group revenues in Q3 increased by 8.4% (currency-adjusted: 12.6%) to EUR 219.8 million. - Group operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 13.6% in Q3. - The guidance is based on the assumption that global macroeconomic or sector-specific conditions will not deteriorate significantly in 2023.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Nemetschek is on 26.10.2023.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.070,92PKT (-0,08 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 117 | 0 |