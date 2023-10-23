Nemetschek SE Boosts 2023 Revenue Forecast: Financial Outlook Upgraded

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Nemetschek is on 26.10.2023.At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.070,92(-0,08).

In a positive financial outlook, Nemetschek SE has revised its 2023 revenue guidance upwards, forecasting a currency-adjusted growth of 6-8% and an EBITDA margin at the high end of 28-30%.

