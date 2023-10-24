2023 Q1-Q3 Financial Report: Key Insights & Performance Overview
Despite a sluggish German economy, Amadeus FiRe AG has demonstrated a robust performance in the first three quarters of 2023, with significant gains in revenue and profit.
Foto: Amadeus fire AG
- Amadeus FiRe AG's performance remained positive in the first nine months of 2023 despite a negative German economy.
- The company achieved a total of €331.5 million in consolidated revenue, exceeding the previous year's figure by 8.4 percent.
- The operating EBITA also increased by 8.4 percent, reaching a new all-time high of €54.5 million.
- The profit for the period increased significantly by 14.3 percent to €32.7 million.
- The training segment was able to significantly increase its revenue by 25.2 percent to €113.7 million in the first nine months of 2023.
- The Management Board expects growth in operating EBITA of 7 to 9 percent for the 2023 financial year.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.188,36PKT (-0,60 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 113 | 0 |