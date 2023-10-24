PUMA SE on Course to Meet Annual Forecast Following Strong Q3 Performance

PUMA's sales increased by 6.0% in Q3 2023 to €2,311 million

Gross profit margin increased by 30 basis points to 47.1%

Operating expenses increased by 1.2% to €864 million

Operating result (EBIT) amounted to €236 million

Net income was €132 million

Inventory normalized to €1,874 million

PUMA is on track to achieve its full-year outlook

