PUMA SE on Course to Meet Annual Forecast Following Strong Q3 Performance
In Q3 2023, PUMA saw a promising rise in sales by 6.0%, reaching a substantial €2,311 million. Alongside this, the company also reported an increase in gross profit margin and a steady net income.
- PUMA's sales increased by 6.0% in Q3 2023 to €2,311 million
- Gross profit margin increased by 30 basis points to 47.1%
- Operating expenses increased by 1.2% to €864 million
- Operating result (EBIT) amounted to €236 million
- Net income was €132 million
- Inventory normalized to €1,874 million
- PUMA is on track to achieve its full-year outlook
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at PUMA is on 24.10.2023.
The price of PUMA at the time of the news was 52,20EUR and was up +2,76 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 52,48EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,54 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.157,09PKT (+0,36 %).
-0,96 %
+4,80 %
-7,58 %
-11,15 %
+12,35 %
-33,75 %
+21,39 %
+139,50 %
+58,34 %
ISIN:DE0006969603WKN:696960
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
