Medios AG Reports Record Q3 2023 Revenue and Earnings, Strong Cash Flow

Medios AG reported strong operating cash flow and record figures for revenue and earnings in Q3 2023.

Revenue for Q3 2023 was up 16.9% to €489.9 million, and EBITDA pre1 was up 12.2% to €17.2 million.

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €86.0 million in Q3 2023, up from €7.9 million in the previous year.

From January to September 2023, revenue increased by 10.9% to €1,343.5 million, and EBITDA pre1 increased by 5.5% to €46.3 million.

These figures are slightly above the current analyst consensus for Q3 2023 and the nine-month period of 2023.

Medios AG will publish the full Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023, on November 14, 2023.

