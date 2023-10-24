Medios AG Reports Record Q3 2023 Revenue and Earnings, Strong Cash Flow
Medios AG has announced a robust Q3 2023 performance, with record-breaking revenue and earnings, alongside a significant increase in operating cash flow.
Foto: Jan Woitas - dpa
- Medios AG reported strong operating cash flow and record figures for revenue and earnings in Q3 2023.
- Revenue for Q3 2023 was up 16.9% to €489.9 million, and EBITDA pre1 was up 12.2% to €17.2 million.
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to €86.0 million in Q3 2023, up from €7.9 million in the previous year.
- From January to September 2023, revenue increased by 10.9% to €1,343.5 million, and EBITDA pre1 increased by 5.5% to €46.3 million.
- These figures are slightly above the current analyst consensus for Q3 2023 and the nine-month period of 2023.
- Medios AG will publish the full Quarterly Statement as of September 30, 2023, on November 14, 2023.
The price of Medios at the time of the news was 14,190EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,420EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,62 % since publication.
+0,07 %
+5,03 %
-1,66 %
-11,88 %
-21,45 %
-41,61 %
+5,83 %
+49,78 %
ISIN:DE000A1MMCC8WKN:A1MMCC
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 233 | 0 |