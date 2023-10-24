Beaconsmind Group Reveals 1H 2023 Financial Results: Key Insights Unveiled
Beaconsmind Group, a Swiss pioneer in location-based marketing software, has released its 1H 2023 financials, revealing a challenging period due to a single product focus and high M&A-related costs.
- beaconsmind Group, a leading SaaS provider in location-based marketing & analytics, announced its 1H 2023 financials.
- The company's half-year results were negatively impacted by its single product focus and high one-off costs from M&A-related and restructuring costs.
- The financials of FREDERIX Hotspot GmbH and Socialwave GmbH were partially reflected due to the closing in February and May 2023.
- beaconsmind Group posted revenues of CHF 2.7MM vs. previous 2H 2022 of CHF 0.6MM and EBITDA of CHF -0.5MM vs. previous 2H 2022 of CHF -3.18MM.
- The Gross Profit margin remained stable at 92.3 percent. Annual recurring revenues (ARR) of the new software segment made up around 70 percent of total revenues.
- beaconsmind Group was founded in Switzerland in 2015 and is at the forefront of location-based marketing software, WiFi infrastructure systems, and WiFi Guest Hotspots.
