Cherry SE Q3/2023 Preliminary Results & Updated 2023 Forecast; Strategic Shift in Components Unit
"Facing a challenging Q3/2023, the Group reported a decline in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Despite these headwinds, the Management Board remains optimistic, outlining strategic plans for the future."
- Preliminary figures for Q3/2023 show Group revenue of approximately EUR 27.3 million, a decrease from Q3/2022
- Adjusted Group EBITDA for Q3/2023 was approximately EUR -1.3 million, a decrease from Q3/2022
- The Company achieved adjusted Group EBITDA of approximately EUR 1.9 million for the first 9 months of 2023, a decrease from 9M/2022
- The Management Board now expects Group revenue of around EUR 140 million for fiscal year 2023, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 10%
- The Management Board plans a comprehensive package of measures for the strategic realignment of the Components business unit
- The company will publish its interim report for Q3 and the first 9 months of fiscal year 2023 on November 15, 2023.
