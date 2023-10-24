The Naga Group Repays Bonds, Launches SaaS for Kuwait Brokerage & Kickstarts NAGA Communities
Leading fintech firm, NAGA Group, has made significant strides in its financial and product development, including the repayment of most of its convertible bonds and the launch of a pioneering SaaS white-label product in Kuwait.
- NAGA Group has repaid the majority of its outstanding convertible bonds
- The company has launched its first SaaS white-label product for a regulated online-brokerage in Kuwait
- The white-label product will allow the Kuwaiti brokerage to use NAGA's technology to expand social trading in the Middle East
- NAGA has also developed a "Communities" feature, allowing influencers and partners to run their own social trading community on a branded version of the NAGA platform
- The "Communities" platform went live in Mexico on October 20th, 2023
- The holder of the remaining convertible bonds is not exercising the conversion right, preventing equity dilution for existing shareholders.
