The Naga Group Repays Bonds, Launches SaaS for Kuwait Brokerage & Kickstarts NAGA Communities

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at The Naga Group is on 01.11.2023.The price of The Naga Group at the time of the news was 1,2990and was up +12,76compared with the previous day.

Leading fintech firm, NAGA Group, has made significant strides in its financial and product development, including the repayment of most of its convertible bonds and the launch of a pioneering SaaS white-label product in Kuwait.

