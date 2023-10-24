Uniper SE: Strong 9-Month Results Prompt Refined 2023 Earnings Outlook

Uniper expects extraordinary positive results for the first nine months of the financial year 2023.

Preliminary figures show an Adjusted EBIT of EUR 5.484 billion and an Adjusted Net Income of EUR 3.741 billion for the first nine months of 2023.

Uniper continues to benefit from hedging transactions in coal and gas fired power generation and gas midstream business.

Uniper refines its financial outlook for the full financial year 2023, expecting an Adjusted EBIT in a range of EUR 6 to 7 billion and an Adjusted Net Income in a range of EUR 4 to 5 billion.

The detailed results for the first nine months of the financial year 2023 will be published on October 31, 2023.

Contact information for Uniper SE is provided at the end of the text.

EUR

%

EUR

%





The next important date, Quarterly report January - September 2023, at Uniper is on 31.10.2023.The price of Uniper at the time of the news was 4,4980and was up +13,96compared with the previous day.15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,4790this corresponds to a minus of -0,42since publication.