ENDOR AG Refines Revenue Forecast, Revises Earnings Guidance
Endor AG has revised its financial projections for the current fiscal year, citing production delays and increased transportation costs as key factors.
- Endor AG has specified its revenue forecast and adjusted its earnings forecast for the current fiscal year.
- The changes are due to production delays from a later than planned licensing of several products and higher transportation costs.
- The company expects consolidated revenues for 2023 to be in a range of EUR 105-115 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 105-125 million.
- The EBITDA margin is expected to be in the mid-single-digit percentage range, down from the previously expected lower double-digit percentage range.
- Despite these changes, revenues in the third quarter were very positive at EUR 23.4 million, up from EUR 20.1 million the previous year.
- However, the license-related delays will lead to a later availability of goods in the important fourth quarter of 2023.
