Q3 2023: DWS Thrives with Steady Revenues & Net Inflows Amid Market Challenges

In Q3 2023, DWS Group reported a net cash flow of EUR 1.6bn, contributing to a total of EUR 20.8bn in the first three quarters. Despite stable revenues, adjusted costs saw a slight increase.
- DWS Group reported net flows ex Cash of EUR 1.6bn in Q3 2023, resulting in EUR 20.8bn in the first nine months of 2023.
- The company's adjusted revenues remained stable at EUR 666m in Q3 2023.
- Adjusted costs increased to EUR 420m in Q3 2023, up 3% quarter-on-quarter.
- The Adjusted Cost-Income Ratio (CIR) was 63.1% in Q3 2023 and 63.4% in the first nine months, in line with DWS' outlook for the year.
- Net income increased by 2% to EUR 147m in Q3 2023.
- Assets under Management marginally increased to EUR 860bn in Q3 2023 due to net inflows and positive effects from exchange rate movements.
