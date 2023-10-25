TAKKT AG: Gross Profit Margin & Free Cash Flow Rise Amidst Tough Quarter
Despite facing a tough market, TAKKT AG has reported a robust gross profit margin of 39.9% and a surge in free cash flow to EUR 29.0 million in Q3 2023. However, the company's sales volume experienced a dip.
Foto: TAKKT AG
- TAKKT AG reported a gross profit margin of 39.9 percent and an increase in free cash flow to EUR 29.0 million in Q3 2023, despite challenging market conditions.
- The company's sales volume was EUR 313.4 million, 10.6 percent lower than the previous year, with organic growth at minus 7.1 percent.
- In the first nine months of 2023, TAKKT generated sales of EUR 954.5 million, 5.3 percent less than the previous year, with organic sales down by 4.1 percent.
- Despite the challenging market conditions, TAKKT was able to keep its gross profit margin stable at 39.7 percent and increased the free TAKKT cash flow to EUR 60.4 million in the first nine months.
- For the current fiscal year, TAKKT anticipates an organic decline in sales in the mid-single-digit percentage range and expects EBITDA of between EUR 20 and 30 million in the final quarter.
- The company continues to implement its strategy with the three pillars Growth, OneTAKKT and Caring, and has been nominated as one of three finalists for the German Sustainability Award in the category of Wholesale Capital Goods.
The next important date, Quarterly Report 3/2023, at TAKKT is on 25.10.2023.
