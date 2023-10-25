TAKKT AG: Gross Profit Margin & Free Cash Flow Rise Amidst Tough Quarter

The next important date, Quarterly Report 3/2023, at TAKKT is on 25.10.2023.

Despite facing a tough market, TAKKT AG has reported a robust gross profit margin of 39.9% and a surge in free cash flow to EUR 29.0 million in Q3 2023. However, the company's sales volume experienced a dip.

