Blue Cap AG Reveals Q3 2023 Financials & Future Growth Projections
Blue Cap AG has unveiled its Q3 2023 financial results, showing a dip in revenue and adjusted EBITDA from the previous year, and revising its full-year forecast.
- Blue Cap AG has released its financial figures for Q3 2023, with a nine-month revenue of EUR 209.0 million, down from EUR 222.8 million in 2022.
- The company's adjusted EBITDA for the same period was EUR 15.9 million, a decrease from EUR 23.6 million in 2022. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.6%, down from 10.3% in 2022.
- The full-year forecast for 2023 has been adjusted to a consolidated revenue of EUR 265-285 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7-8%.
- Blue Cap AG plans to focus on its strengths and increase value in its portfolio, with a noticeable increase in portfolio transactions and a critical evaluation of portfolio companies for potential exits.
- The company will publish new medium-term targets adjusted to these changes by the end of November 2023.
- Despite the difficult economic environment, Blue Cap AG maintains a solid balance sheet and financing structure, with an equity ratio of 36.5% as of September 30, 2023.
The next important date, German Equity Forum 2023, at Blue Cap is on 27.11.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
