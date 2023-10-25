INTERSHOP Communications Reveals Q1-Q3 2023 Financial Results

Intershop Communications AG reported a 4% increase in total revenues to EUR 28.6 million for the first nine months of 2023.

The company's cloud revenues rose by 14% to EUR 11.8 million, accounting for 41% of total revenues.

Service revenues also showed a positive trend, rising by 9% to EUR 10.5 million.

However, the operating result was negative at EUR -1.5 million, as expected.

The company's equity capital was down to EUR 12.7 million, and cash and cash equivalents dropped by 18% to EUR 8.6 million.

Despite the challenging market environment, the company is optimistic about the fourth quarter and confirms its targets for the full year.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at INTERSHOP Communications is on 25.10.2023.