Symrise AG: Firm Asserts Profitable Growth Trajectory

In the first three quarters of 2023, Symrise AG saw a robust organic sales growth of 7.4%, with group sales reaching €3,610 million, marking a 3.3% increase from 2022.
- Symrise AG reported organic sales growth of 7.4% for the first nine months of 2023, and 6.4% in the third quarter.
- The company's group sales for the first nine months of 2023 amounted to €3,610 million, a 3.3% increase compared to the same period in 2022.
- Symrise confirmed its growth target for 2023 at 5 to 7%, with an adjusted EBITDA margin target of around 20%.
- The company also extended its long-term growth targets until 2028.
- The Latin America and EAME (Europe, Africa, Middle East) regions recorded the strongest organic growth, with 16.0% and 15.1% respectively.
- Symrise is aiming to increase Group sales to €7.5 to €8.0 billion by 2028, supported by annual organic growth of 5 to 7% and targeted acquisitions.
