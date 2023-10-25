AMAG Austria Metall Showcases Solid 2023 Q1-Q3 Performance Thanks to Broad Positioning
AMAG Austria Metall AG has posted a robust performance in the first three quarters of 2023, surpassing the EUR 1 billion revenue mark, thanks to its diverse operations.
- AMAG Austria Metall AG reports solid performance in the first three quarters of 2023 due to its broad positioning
- The company's revenue significantly exceeded the EUR 1 billion level, reaching EUR 1,142.8 million
- EBITDA was at EUR 166.0 million due to overall good performance in the operating divisions
- Net income after taxes was at a solid level of EUR 69.7 million
- There was significant growth in cash flow from operating activities to EUR 157.0 million
- The company's guidance for FY 2023 is an EBITDA range between EUR 175 million and EUR 195 million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AMAG Austria Metall is on 25.10.2023.
The price of AMAG Austria Metall at the time of the news was 28,10EUR and was down -0,18 % compared with the previous day.
23 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,15EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.
ISIN:AT00000AMAG3WKN:A1JFYU
