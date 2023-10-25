Semperit Holding Earns Top ESG Rating from EcoVadis Once Again

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 08.11.2023.The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 15,510and was down -0,26compared with the previous day.

For the second consecutive year, Semperit has been recognized with the prestigious platinum award in the EcoVadis sustainability performance rating, placing it in the top 1% globally.

