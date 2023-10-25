Semperit Holding Earns Top ESG Rating from EcoVadis Once Again
For the second consecutive year, Semperit has been recognized with the prestigious platinum award in the EcoVadis sustainability performance rating, placing it in the top 1% globally.
- Semperit has received the highest platinum award in the EcoVadis rating for sustainability performance for the second time in a row.
- Semperit is among the top 1% worldwide for the quality of sustainability management.
- Semperit achieved 78 out of 100 possible points in the EcoVadis rating.
- Semperit exceeds the industry average in all four categories of environment, labour and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement.
- Semperit recently participated in a study on supply chain responsibility conducted by the Vienna University of Economics and Business.
- Semperit sees supply chain responsibility as a strategic opportunity.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 08.11.2023.
The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 15,510EUR and was down -0,26 % compared with the previous day.
+1,19 %
-5,51 %
-7,85 %
-23,67 %
-19,42 %
-33,46 %
+4,00 %
-55,96 %
+11,31 %
ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378
