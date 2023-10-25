    checkAd

    nShift Five ways to protect Black Friday profits

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - The right delivery management software helps create
    the agility and resilience that ecommerce companies need to thrive

    This year's Black Friday looks set to be as big as ever, with global sales
    expected to exceed $40 billion on 24 November.[1] But just because the day
    itself is destined to be a success, does not mean that each individual retailer
    can guarantee to make a profit, warns nShift , the global leader in parcel
    delivery management software.

    From cutting margins too tightly with excessive discounting, to running the risk
    of absorbing the cost on countless returned items, a number of factors can
    undermine profits during peak periods.

    nShift has created a list of five strategies to maximize profits on Black
    Friday:

    1. Keep customers coming back for more - retailers should not just focus on the
    "share of wallet" they can secure from a customer on Black Friday. They need
    to consider the "share of life" they can secure by building loyalty with
    shoppers over the long term. To do this, they need to focus on delivering the
    best possible customer experience throughout the entire lifecycle of the
    order, and not rely on deals and discounts alone
    2. Up selling and remarketing - customers are far more likely to open delivery
    update messages than other marketing communications. That makes delivery
    communications a powerful digital marketing channel for retailers able to
    take advantage of it
    3. Stop returns killing profits - some one in three items bought on Black Friday
    are quickly returned.[2] However, operating the right returns solution can
    convert 30% of returns to exchanges. It can also help facilitate the right
    returns policy, for example by encouraging customers to make returns and
    exchanges in-store, increasing footfall
    4. Ensure capacity to deliver - three-quarters of shoppers will abandon a
    retailer over poor delivery service.[3] But at peak times, it can be
    challenging to ensure that there is sufficient bandwidth to meet increased
    demand. Retailers and warehouses must quickly scale up, which may involve
    using a greater range of carrier companies
    5. Reduce abandoned shopping carts - some 80% of baskets are abandoned on Black
    Friday.[4] Offering the right range of delivery options can increase
    conversion by 20%

    Sean Sherwin-Smith , Post-Purchase Product Director at nShift , said: "Black
    Friday on 24 November is once again expected to be a sales record breaker.
    Ecommerce and multichannel retailers should set themselves up to take advantage
    of the increased traffic. But they can't assume that their activities will
    automatically be profitable.

    "Using the right delivery management software gives retailers and warehouses the
    flexibility to quickly increase the range of carrier companies they use to
    ensure transport capacity. These increased delivery options at checkout also
    gives customers the choice they expect - helping to reduce cart abandonment.
    Retaining the customer communication in the final mile opens all sorts of new
    revenue opportunities for retailers, and by digitalizing returns, they can
    convert returns to exchanges - protecting revenue and profits."

    Visit nShift's Black Friday hub for more advice about making the most of Black
    Friday, Cyber Monday and the Christmas shopping season:
    https://nshift.com/black-friday

    About nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management
    solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion
    shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by
    e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered
    in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,
    Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.

    [1] https://www.wunderkind.co/blog/article/3-key-projections-for-cyber-week-2023
    -how-retailers-should-prepare/ [2] https://www.motesque.com/black-friday-2022-sa
    les-hit-a-new-record/#:~:text=Returns%20happen%20particularly%20after%20the%20we
    ek%20of%20Black%20Friday&text=In%20other%20words%2C%201%20in,being%20sent%20back
    %20to%20stores .

    [3] https://www.logisticsmanager.com/three-quarters-of-consumers-will-abandon-re
    tailers-over-poor-delivery-service/ [4] https://www.statista.com/statistics/1377
    689/black-friday-cart-abandonment-rate/#:~:text=On%20and%20around%20Black%20Frid
    ay,%2C%20however%2C%20at%2077.74%20percent

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-five-wa
    ys-to-protect-black-friday-profits-301967320.html

    Contact:

    James Ellerington - James.Ellerington@fourteenforty.uk / (+44) 07725 534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5634467
    OTS: nShift



