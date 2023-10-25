nShift Five ways to protect Black Friday profits
London (ots/PRNewswire) - The right delivery management software helps create
the agility and resilience that ecommerce companies need to thrive
This year's Black Friday looks set to be as big as ever, with global sales
expected to exceed $40 billion on 24 November.[1] But just because the day
itself is destined to be a success, does not mean that each individual retailer
can guarantee to make a profit, warns nShift , the global leader in parcel
delivery management software.
From cutting margins too tightly with excessive discounting, to running the risk
of absorbing the cost on countless returned items, a number of factors can
undermine profits during peak periods.
nShift has created a list of five strategies to maximize profits on Black
Friday:
1. Keep customers coming back for more - retailers should not just focus on the
"share of wallet" they can secure from a customer on Black Friday. They need
to consider the "share of life" they can secure by building loyalty with
shoppers over the long term. To do this, they need to focus on delivering the
best possible customer experience throughout the entire lifecycle of the
order, and not rely on deals and discounts alone
2. Up selling and remarketing - customers are far more likely to open delivery
update messages than other marketing communications. That makes delivery
communications a powerful digital marketing channel for retailers able to
take advantage of it
3. Stop returns killing profits - some one in three items bought on Black Friday
are quickly returned.[2] However, operating the right returns solution can
convert 30% of returns to exchanges. It can also help facilitate the right
returns policy, for example by encouraging customers to make returns and
exchanges in-store, increasing footfall
4. Ensure capacity to deliver - three-quarters of shoppers will abandon a
retailer over poor delivery service.[3] But at peak times, it can be
challenging to ensure that there is sufficient bandwidth to meet increased
demand. Retailers and warehouses must quickly scale up, which may involve
using a greater range of carrier companies
5. Reduce abandoned shopping carts - some 80% of baskets are abandoned on Black
Friday.[4] Offering the right range of delivery options can increase
conversion by 20%
Sean Sherwin-Smith , Post-Purchase Product Director at nShift , said: "Black
Friday on 24 November is once again expected to be a sales record breaker.
Ecommerce and multichannel retailers should set themselves up to take advantage
of the increased traffic. But they can't assume that their activities will
automatically be profitable.
"Using the right delivery management software gives retailers and warehouses the
flexibility to quickly increase the range of carrier companies they use to
ensure transport capacity. These increased delivery options at checkout also
gives customers the choice they expect - helping to reduce cart abandonment.
Retaining the customer communication in the final mile opens all sorts of new
revenue opportunities for retailers, and by digitalizing returns, they can
convert returns to exchanges - protecting revenue and profits."
About nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management
solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion
shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by
e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered
in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,
Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
