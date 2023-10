ElringKlinger Q3 2023 Preliminary Results: Revenue Growth to Match Market Level Amid Rising S&P Projections

ElringKlinger AG released preliminary results for Q3 2023, generating revenue of EUR 451.6 million, a slight decrease from EUR 464.1 million in Q3 2022.

Adjusted for currency effects, revenue grew by 0.7% or EUR 3.2 million from July to September 2023.

Revenue for the first nine months of 2023 totaled EUR 1,408.1 million, a growth of 5.9% compared to the same period in 2022.

The Group improved its adjusted EBIT to EUR 22.7 million in Q3 2023, up from EUR 18.5 million in Q3 2022. The adjusted EBIT margin stands at 5.0%.

The Management Board revised its revenue guidance for 2023 based on higher S&P market projections, expecting organic revenue growth of around 3 to 5% in 2023.

The Group's outlook for adjusted EBIT in 2023 remains unchanged at a margin of around 5%. Other key financial expectations for 2023 have also been confirmed.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at ElringKlinger is on 07.11.2023.