SUESS MicroTec Revises 2023 Fiscal Year Forecast Based on Preliminary Q3 Results
SÜSS MicroTec SE revises its 2023 fiscal year forecast following preliminary Q3 results, with sales impacted by German customs and export control authorities' increased scrutiny on deliveries to China.
- SÜSS MicroTec SE adjusts its forecast for fiscal year 2023 based on preliminary Q3 results.
- Total sales in Q3 2023 amounted to around €75 million, lower than expected due to intensified documentation and verification efforts for deliveries to China by German customs and export control authorities.
- Finished goods worth around €23.5 million, mostly high-margin equipment, could not be delivered and recognized in sales as of September 30, 2023.
- The sales forecast for 2023 has been adjusted to an extended range of €300 to €340 million, down from the previous forecast of €320 to €340 million.
- The gross profit margin of 27% in Q3 2023 fell short of the company's expectations, leading to a revised full-year 2023 gross profit margin forecast of 32 to 34%, down from 35.5 to 37.5%.
- Order intake in Q3 2023 amounted to around €107 million, benefiting from orders for temporary bonders in connection with AI applications.
The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at SUESS MicroTec is on 09.11.2023.
The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 19,210EUR and was down -10,23 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,65 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.087,94PKT (-2,13 %).
ISIN:DE000A1K0235WKN:A1K023
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
