ElringKlinger Posts Strong Q3 2023 Results: Preliminary Report Reveals Solid Performance

ElringKlinger AG reports solid Q3 2023 results with a slight 0.7% increase in organic revenue, amounting to EUR 451.6 million.

The company saw a year-on-year improvement in adjusted EBIT at EUR 22.7 million and adjusted EBIT margin at 5.0% for Q3 2023.

Full-year earnings outlook for 2023 is confirmed, but revenue guidance for 2023 is revised due to higher S&P market projections.

The company's net working capital increased slightly to EUR 509.5 million, and its operating free cash flow improved significantly year on year to EUR 11.7 million in Q3 2023.

ElringKlinger's net financial liabilities decreased from EUR 411.0 million to EUR 366.3 million, and the debt ratio decreased to 1.8.

The company expects to report organic revenue growth of around 3 to 5% in 2023, down from previous forecasts due to changes in year-end orders from customers.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at ElringKlinger is on 07.11.2023.The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 5,0550and was down -1,51compared with the previous day.1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0400this corresponds to a minus of -0,30since publication.