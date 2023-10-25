Q3 2023 Sees Impressive 8% Sales Growth!
Bucking the trend in a sluggish digital advertising sector, Invibes Advertising NV has posted an 8% sales growth in Q3 2023, buoyed by its unique offerings and innovative solutions.
- Invibes Advertising NV reported a sales growth of 8% in Q3 2023, with consolidated sales of €6.0m.
- Despite a general slowdown in the digital advertising sector, Invibes managed to bounce back due to its unique value proposition and fully integrated proprietary technology platform.
- Services & Solutions, tailored to the specific needs of advertisers, contributed up to 15% of sales in September, with an increase in gross margin of 5 points over the first 9 months of 2023.
- Invibes launched the Carbon-Neutral label at the beginning of 2023, offering customers a 100% carbon-neutral campaign. This initiative has been adopted by many advertisers.
- Invibes continued to innovate in Q3 2023, launching new intelligent targeting solutions based on big data and high-impact in-feed formats.
- Invibes confirmed a return to positive EBITDA in 2023, benefiting from cost-cutting measures implemented at the end of 2022 and the growth re-established in Q3.
