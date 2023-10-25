Bike24 Holding AG Lowers Revenue Growth Forecast for Fiscal Year 2023
Bike24 Holding AG is revising its 2023 fiscal year revenue growth forecast, shifting its focus towards profitability over revenue expansion. Despite Q3 revenue falling short of predictions, profitability remained on track.
- Bike24 Holding AG has adjusted its guidance for revenue growth in the fiscal year 2023.
- The company plans to focus on profitability rather than revenue growth.
- The revenue in the third quarter did not develop as forecasted, but profitability stayed in line with planning.
- The company expects a change in revenue growth of -16% to -11% for the fiscal year 2023 compared to fiscal year 2022.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be between -1% and +1% for the fiscal year 2023.
- The company assumes a decrease in revenue of approximately -16% in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Bike24 Holding is on 02.11.2023.
