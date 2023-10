TeamViewer SE: CEO Oliver Steil's Contract Extended Through 2028

The next important date, Q3 2023 Results and Analyst Call, at TeamViewer is on 31.10.2023.The price of TeamViewer at the time of the news was 14,858and was down -2,21compared with the previous day.At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.030,80(-1,97).

In a significant move, TeamViewer has extended the tenure of its CEO, Oliver Steil, until 2028. Steil, who has been at the helm since 2018, will now focus on bolstering the company's growth strategy.

