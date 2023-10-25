Bike24 Reveals Q3 2023 Preliminary Results, Adjusts Full-Year Revenue Forecast
Bike24 Holding AG has released its preliminary Q3 2023 results, revealing an improved EBITDA margin and an upward adjustment in revenue growth guidance. Despite a challenging market, the company has successfully increased its operating profitability.
- Bike24 Holding AG announces preliminary results for Q3 2023
- Q3 2023 EBITDA margin (adjusted) of 3.9%, a further improvement compared to previous quarters
- Revenue growth guidance for fiscal year 2023 adjusted from -10% to -5% to -16% to -11%
- Inventories reduced to EUR 84.8 million and cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 16.9 million
- Continued subdued consumer sentiment and expectation of further overcapacities due to consolidations
- Despite challenges, Bike24 focuses on profitability and achieved an increase in operating profitability compared to previous quarters and prior-year quarter
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Bike24 Holding is on 02.11.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
