Bike24 Reveals Q3 2023 Preliminary Results, Adjusts Full-Year Revenue Forecast

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Bike24 Holding is on 02.11.2023.

Bike24 Holding AG has released its preliminary Q3 2023 results, revealing an improved EBITDA margin and an upward adjustment in revenue growth guidance. Despite a challenging market, the company has successfully increased its operating profitability.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer