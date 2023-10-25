Rheinmetall Surges Past Market Predictions with Q3 2023 Profit Boost, Confirms Full-Year Outlook

Rheinmetall AG significantly increased its operating profit in Q3 2023, exceeding market expectations

The operating profit for the reporting period is expected to reach 191 million euros, with the operating profit margin increasing to 10.9%

The preliminary sales figures of EUR 1.758 million for the third quarter are in line with market expectations

The higher than expected operating profit is mainly due to strong market dynamics in the security technology business, particularly in the Weapon and Ammunition division

The Executive Board confirms the organic sales and earnings forecast for full-year 2023 with consolidated sales in a range of EUR 7.4 to 7.6 bn and an operating profit margin of around 12%

Rheinmetall will report its full financial results on November 9th 2023.

The next important date, Report on the 3rd Quarter, at Rheinmetall is on 09.11.2023.