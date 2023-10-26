KION Group Boosts 2023 Outlook After Strong Earnings & Free Cash Flow in Q1-Q3

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Kion Group is on 26.10.2023.At this time, the index MDAX was at 23.937,47(-2,35).

In the first three quarters of 2023, KION Group has reported promising financial results, with a slight uptick in revenue and a significant boost in adjusted EBIT. The Group's ESG rating has also been upgraded, reflecting its commitment to sustainable practices. Changes in the leadership team have also been announced, marking a new chapter for the company.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer