KION Group Boosts 2023 Outlook After Strong Earnings & Free Cash Flow in Q1-Q3
In the first three quarters of 2023, KION Group has reported promising financial results, with a slight uptick in revenue and a significant boost in adjusted EBIT. The Group's ESG rating has also been upgraded, reflecting its commitment to sustainable practices. Changes in the leadership team have also been announced, marking a new chapter for the company.
- Revenue for the first nine months of 2023 was €8.347 billion, a slight increase from the same period in 2022.
- Adjusted EBIT more than doubled to €571.9 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.9%.
- Free cash flow was strong at €329.3 million, a significant improvement from the previous year.
- KION Group's ESG rating was increased to AAA by MSCI.
- The outlook for adjusted EBIT and free cash flow for the Group has been raised.
- KION Group has made changes to its leadership team, appointing Michael Larsson as Executive Board member responsible for Supply Chain Solutions and the Americas region, and Ching Pong Quek as the new Chief Technology Officer.
