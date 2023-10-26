Alzchem Group AG Boosts EBITDA by 19.8% to €56.3M in First Nine Months of 2023

Alzchem Group AG, a leading player in the Specialty Chemicals sector, has reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2023, marked by a significant 19.8% surge in EBITDA to EUR 56.3 million.

Alzchem Group AG increased its EBITDA by 19.8% to EUR 56.3 million in the nine-month period of 2023.

The company's sales growth in the Specialty Chemicals segment supported an increased EBITDA margin of 14.2%.

Alzchem's free cash flow significantly rose to EUR 30.5 million.

Despite a slight decline in sales of 2.7%, all key earnings figures were increased.

The company now expects sales for the full year 2023 to be at or slightly below the previous year’s level of EUR 542.2 million.

The forecast for EBITDA has been raised significantly, projected to grow from EUR 61.4 million to approximately EUR 80 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Alzchem Group is on 26.10.2023.









