Siltronic's Q3 2023: Moderate Growth Expected, Annual Outlook Confirmed & Detailed

In Q3 2023, Siltronic experienced a downturn in sales, dropping to EUR 349.1 million, marking a 13.5% decrease from the previous quarter. Despite this, the company maintained stable sales prices and a robust EBITDA margin of 28.4%.
- Siltronic's sales in Q3 2023 declined to EUR 349.1 million, a 13.5% decrease compared to the previous quarter.
- Despite the decline in sales volume, sales prices remained stable.
- The EBITDA margin in Q3 2023 was 28.4%.
- The outlook for 2023 is confirmed, with group sales expected to be 15-17% below the previous year and an EBITDA margin between 28-30%.
- Siltronic is investing in global production capacities and improving its product mix to prepare for future growth.
- The balance sheet quality of Siltronic remains favorable, with an equity ratio of 49.3%.
