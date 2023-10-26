Nemetschek Group: Q3 2023 Reveals Robust Profit Growth, Ups Revenue Forecast for 2023
In Q3 2023, Nemetschek Group showcased a robust and profitable growth trajectory, with a significant surge in Subscription/SaaS and ARR. This growth, coupled with an increase in revenue and EBITDA, is a testament to the company's successful transition to a subscription and SaaS business model.
- Nemetschek Group reports strong, profitable growth in Q3 2023, with a 48.6% growth in Subscription/SaaS to EUR 77.4 million and a 25.4% ARR growth to EUR 664.0 million.
- The company's revenue growth was 12.6% to EUR 219.8 million, and EBITDA growth was 20.2% to EUR 71.4 million.
- The revenue guidance for the full year 2023 has been increased, with the EBITDA margin expected at the upper end of the guidance.
- The growth in Q3 was partly due to catch-up effects from Q2 and one-off effects in the Design and Build segments.
- The company continues to transition to a subscription and SaaS business model, and has recently introduced a new cloud-based digital twin platform, dTwin.
- The Executive Board has confirmed the revenue and profitability ambitions for the financial years 2024 and 2025.
