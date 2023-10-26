HelloFresh Hits Record High Q3 2023 Average Order Value After Major Product Upgrades

HelloFresh recorded its highest average order value to date in Q3 2023

Revenue in Q3 2023 reached €1.80 billion, with a 3.5% year-on-year constant currency growth rate

Average order value increased by 7.5% on a constant currency basis compared to Q3 2022

Contribution margin increased by 1.1pp, primarily due to increased fulfillment efficiencies

HelloFresh successfully launched an additional US production site for its ready-to-eat brand Factor in September 2023

HelloFresh reconfirmed its outlook for 2023, expecting revenue growth of 2% to 8% and adjusted EBITDA between €470 million and €540 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at HelloFresh is on 26.10.2023. The price of HelloFresh at the time of the news was 24.365 and was down -0.16 compared with the previous day. 15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24.065 this corresponds to a minus of -1.23 since publication. At this time, the index MDAX was at 23.937,47 (-2.35).