HelloFresh Hits Record High Q3 2023 Average Order Value After Major Product Upgrades
In Q3 2023, HelloFresh hit a new milestone, recording its highest average order value ever, with revenues soaring to €1.80 billion, marking a 3.5% YoY growth.
- HelloFresh recorded its highest average order value to date in Q3 2023
- Revenue in Q3 2023 reached €1.80 billion, with a 3.5% year-on-year constant currency growth rate
- Average order value increased by 7.5% on a constant currency basis compared to Q3 2022
- Contribution margin increased by 1.1pp, primarily due to increased fulfillment efficiencies
- HelloFresh successfully launched an additional US production site for its ready-to-eat brand Factor in September 2023
- HelloFresh reconfirmed its outlook for 2023, expecting revenue growth of 2% to 8% and adjusted EBITDA between €470 million and €540 million.
