Befesa S.A. Triumphs with €137m EBITDA in Tough 2023 Market

Befesa achieved €137m adjusted EBITDA in the first 9 months of 2023

Revenue increased by 8% to €289m in Q3 and by 8% to €904m in 9M

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 8% to €42m in Q3 and by 17% to €137m in 9M

US zinc refining plant focused on improving profitability, steel dust plant refurbishment on track

China plants running at lower than expected utilization due to real estate crisis

FY 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance revised to around €180m, strong growth expected in 2024 and positive mid-term outlook intact

EUR

%

EUR

%

PKT

%





The next important date, Q3 2023 Quarterly Report and Conference Call, at Befesa is on 26.10.2023.The price of Befesa at the time of the news was 25,18and was down -2,63compared with the previous day.9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,20this corresponds to a plus of +0,08since publication.At this time, the index MDAX was at 23.937,47(-2,35).