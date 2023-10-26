Befesa S.A. Triumphs with €137m EBITDA in Tough 2023 Market
"Befesa, a global leader in environmental services, has reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2023, with a significant increase in revenue and a focus on improving profitability."
- Befesa achieved €137m adjusted EBITDA in the first 9 months of 2023
- Revenue increased by 8% to €289m in Q3 and by 8% to €904m in 9M
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 8% to €42m in Q3 and by 17% to €137m in 9M
- US zinc refining plant focused on improving profitability, steel dust plant refurbishment on track
- China plants running at lower than expected utilization due to real estate crisis
- FY 2023 adjusted EBITDA guidance revised to around €180m, strong growth expected in 2024 and positive mid-term outlook intact
