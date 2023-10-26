Vossloh Stocks Soar as Strong Business Growth Continues into Q3 2023

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft reports strong business development in Q3 2023, with a high order backlog of €782.0 million.

Sales revenues for the first nine months of 2023 increased by 22.4% compared to the previous year, reaching €925.9 million.

EBIT for the first nine months of 2023 was €76.9 million, a significant increase from the previous year's €55.0 million.

Free cash flow for the period was significantly stronger at €48.0 million, compared to €(46.5) million in the previous year.

Vossloh raised its financial guidance for 2023 on October 19.

The company achieved important milestones in all divisions, strengthening its position in the rail infrastructure market, and made progress in digitalization with the launch of its cloud platform 'Vossloh connect'.

