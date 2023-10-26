Vossloh Stocks Soar as Strong Business Growth Continues into Q3 2023
Vossloh AG, a key player in the rail infrastructure market, has reported a robust Q3 2023 performance, boasting a high order backlog and significant increases in sales revenues, EBIT, and free cash flow.
Foto: Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com
- Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft reports strong business development in Q3 2023, with a high order backlog of €782.0 million.
- Sales revenues for the first nine months of 2023 increased by 22.4% compared to the previous year, reaching €925.9 million.
- EBIT for the first nine months of 2023 was €76.9 million, a significant increase from the previous year's €55.0 million.
- Free cash flow for the period was significantly stronger at €48.0 million, compared to €(46.5) million in the previous year.
- Vossloh raised its financial guidance for 2023 on October 19.
- The company achieved important milestones in all divisions, strengthening its position in the rail infrastructure market, and made progress in digitalization with the launch of its cloud platform 'Vossloh connect'.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Vossloh is on 26.10.2023.
The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 37,98EUR and was up +0,53 % compared with the previous day.
22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,46 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.046,01PKT (-2,47 %).
ISIN:DE0007667107WKN:766710
