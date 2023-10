SNP Reports Robust Q3 2023 Growth, Powered by Strong Software Business

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 26.10.2023.

In Q3 2023, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE experienced robust growth, marked by a 50% surge in order entry volume and a 30% rise in group revenue, driven by the successful adoption of their software platform, CrystalBridge.

