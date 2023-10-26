AIXTRON Sustains Momentum on Successful Growth Path
AIXTRON SE, a prominent semiconductor equipment supplier, has upheld its 2023 growth forecast, marking a successful trajectory. The first three quarters of 2023 saw a 49% revenue increase, driven by SiC and GaN power electronics.
Foto: Oliver Berg - dpa
- AIXTRON SE, a leading supplier of deposition equipment for the semiconductor industry, has confirmed its 2023 growth guidance and continues on a successful growth path.
- Revenues in the first nine months of 2023 increased by 49% to EUR 415.7 million, with SiC and GaN power electronics being the strongest demand drivers.
- AIXTRON launched its new G10-GaN system in the past quarter, which was met with outstanding success and is expected to generate more than 50 percent of its total GaN revenues in 2024.
- AIXTRON is investing up to EUR 100 million to build a new Innovation Center at its headquarters in Herzogenrath, Germany, to expand its research and development capacities.
- The company's order intake in the first nine months of 2023 increased by 2% year-on-year, reaching EUR 436.2 million, and it expects a higher order intake in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- AIXTRON's gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was EUR 76.2 million, a growth of 94% compared to the same period of the previous year, and its operating result (EBIT) for the third quarter was EUR 45.3 million, an increase of 180%.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at AIXTRON is on 26.10.2023.
The price of AIXTRON at the time of the news was 28,00EUR and was down -2,13 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,67EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,18 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 23.937,47PKT (-2,35 %).
-1,90 %
-4,40 %
-15,55 %
-11,23 %
-3,86 %
+141,60 %
+234,97 %
+167,39 %
+899,10 %
ISIN:DE000A0WMPJ6WKN:A0WMPJ
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 125 | 0 |