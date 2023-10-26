LPKF: Q3 Business Growth Skyrockets, Gains Significant Momentum
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG reports robust Q3 results, exceeding forecasts and demonstrating significant growth in order book and incoming orders. The management board remains optimistic about the company's future prospects.
- Sales and earnings of LPKF in the third quarter are at the upper end of the forecast.
- Order book and incoming orders have increased by 56% and 29% respectively compared to the previous year.
- The management board confirms the full-year forecast and remains confident for the future.
- LPKF's sales after 9 months reached EUR 80.9 million, with an EBIT of EUR -4.3 million.
- Incoming orders after 9 months increased by 28.6% compared to the previous year, and the order backlog rose to EUR 76.2 million.
- LPKF is focused on managing upcoming deliveries in the fourth quarter and is pleased with the marketing campaign for the CellShepherd product.
