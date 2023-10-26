LPKF: Q3 Business Growth Skyrockets, Gains Significant Momentum

Sales and earnings of LPKF in the third quarter are at the upper end of the forecast.

Order book and incoming orders have increased by 56% and 29% respectively compared to the previous year.

The management board confirms the full-year forecast and remains confident for the future.

LPKF's sales after 9 months reached EUR 80.9 million, with an EBIT of EUR -4.3 million.

Incoming orders after 9 months increased by 28.6% compared to the previous year, and the order backlog rose to EUR 76.2 million.

LPKF is focused on managing upcoming deliveries in the fourth quarter and is pleased with the marketing campaign for the CellShepherd product.





The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at LPKF Laser & Electronics is on 26.10.2023.