FORTEC Elektronik AG Delivers Record Results in 2022/2023 Financial Report
FORTEC Elektronik AG has once again set new records in its 2022/2023 financial report, surpassing its medium-term revenue target and raising its dividend.
- FORTEC Elektronik AG published its financial report for the financial year 2022/2023, achieving record results again
- The group turnover increased by 19% to EUR 105.9 million, exceeding the medium-term revenue target of EUR 100 million from 2021
- Group EBIT rose by 26% to EUR 10.7 million, which is in the upper range of the forecast made in May 2023
- The company recommends a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share for the 2022/2023 financial year, up from EUR 0.70 in the previous year
- For the 2023/2024 financial year, the Executive Board forecasts consolidated revenue of between EUR 106.0 and 116.0 million and a Group EBIT in the range of EUR 9.5 to 11.0 million
- The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose distributing a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share from the retained earnings of FORTEC Elektronik AG as at 30 June 2023.
The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 22,800EUR and was up +4,59 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,63 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0005774103WKN:577410
