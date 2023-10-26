FORTEC Elektronik AG Delivers Record Results in 2022/2023 Financial Report

FORTEC Elektronik AG published its financial report for the financial year 2022/2023, achieving record results again

The group turnover increased by 19% to EUR 105.9 million, exceeding the medium-term revenue target of EUR 100 million from 2021

Group EBIT rose by 26% to EUR 10.7 million, which is in the upper range of the forecast made in May 2023

The company recommends a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share for the 2022/2023 financial year, up from EUR 0.70 in the previous year

For the 2023/2024 financial year, the Executive Board forecasts consolidated revenue of between EUR 106.0 and 116.0 million and a Group EBIT in the range of EUR 9.5 to 11.0 million

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose distributing a dividend of EUR 0.85 per share from the retained earnings of FORTEC Elektronik AG as at 30 June 2023.

