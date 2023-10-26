2G Energy Surpasses Last Year's Q3 Order Intake by 12%, Meeting Expectations

2G Energy AG's order intake in Q3 has recovered and exceeded the previous year by 12%

The German biogas business shows significant growth, increasing from 12.4 million euros to 19.5 million euros

The order backlog remains high, approximately 195 million euros

A major project in Israel is not at risk despite the tense security situation

Rising electricity prices continue to generate interest in 2G Energy AG's solutions

The company confirms its forecast for the current year and the coming year, expecting sales of up to 390 million euros with an EBIT margin of 8.5-10.0%.

