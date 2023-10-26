2G Energy Surpasses Last Year's Q3 Order Intake by 12%, Meeting Expectations
In a remarkable recovery, 2G Energy AG has seen a 12% increase in Q3 order intake over the previous year. The German biogas firm is experiencing significant growth, with a major project in Israel remaining secure amidst tension.
- 2G Energy AG's order intake in Q3 has recovered and exceeded the previous year by 12%
- The German biogas business shows significant growth, increasing from 12.4 million euros to 19.5 million euros
- The order backlog remains high, approximately 195 million euros
- A major project in Israel is not at risk despite the tense security situation
- Rising electricity prices continue to generate interest in 2G Energy AG's solutions
- The company confirms its forecast for the current year and the coming year, expecting sales of up to 390 million euros with an EBIT margin of 8.5-10.0%.
