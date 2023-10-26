Marley Spoon Group SE Unveils Q3 2023 Financial Report
Marley Spoon Group SE's Q3 2023 financial results reveal a 22.4% YoY decrease in net revenue, totalling €77.6m. Despite this, the company's Global Contribution Margin rose by 2.6 points to 31.4%.
- Marley Spoon Group SE reported Q3 2023 net revenue of €77.6m, a decline of 22.4% YoY
- Global Contribution Margin (CM) in Q3 2023 was 31.4%, up 2.6 points vs. the previous corresponding period
- Q3 2023 operating EBITDA was €(1.7)m, a decline of €0.7m vs. the previous corresponding period
- Marley Spoon had an operating cash flow of €1.7m in Q3 2023 and a quarter-end cash balance of €22.7m
- Despite revenue decline, Marley Spoon achieved continued contribution margin expansion and is on track to achieve its yearly operating EBITDA target
- Marley Spoon reaffirmed its guidance for 2023, including a high single-digit to low double-digit net revenue decline and contribution margin expansion to between 30-32%
