    Sygnum, Float & Fasanara join forces to tokenise private debt markets

    Zurich, Stockholm and London (ots/PRNewswire) - Sygnum, the world's first
    digital asset bank, today announces an innovative new private debt asset token
    with Float, a Stockholm-based Capital-as-a-Service company. Fasanara Capital,
    one of Europe's largest credit funds in fintech, is acting as senior lender.

    - New asset token offering gives clients direct access to a unique new
    investment opportunity: exposure to a diversified portfolio of private SME
    loans to European SaaS and technology businesses
    - Token has a maturity of 18 months and a fixed annual interest rate of 14
    percent, with token and investor rights fully recognised and compliant under
    the Swiss DLT legal framework
    - Tokenised private debt markets forecast to be worth USD 3.5 trillion* by 2030

    The Float Token is a private debt asset token launched by Float** in partnership
    with Sygnum Bank on the Polygon blockchain. Exclusively available to Sygnum
    clients, it provides a unique opportunity to invest into a private debt
    portfolio alongside Fasanara Capital, a leading institutional fintech credit
    fund manager. The token has a maturity of 18 months with a fixed annual interest
    rate of 14 percent and quarterly interest payments. The token provides exposure
    to a diversified portfolio of SME loans to European SaaS and technology
    businesses.

    Float token investors additionally benefit from its on-chain proof of ownership
    and ease of transferability, lower ticket sizes and liquidity in Sygnum's
    secondary market, SygnEx. The token and investor rights are fully recognised and
    compliant under the Swiss DLT legal framework.

    Fatmire Bekiri, Sygnum's Head of Tokenisation , says, "The Float Token marks the
    first time a high-yielding private market instrument is being made widely
    available to investors through tokenisation. This project emphasises Sygnum's
    strategic focus on making private market assets more easily accessible and
    investable. It is only the first issuance with more to follow."

    Fasanara Capital, one of Europe's largest tech-enabled credit fund managers, is
    acting as senior lender. It manages more than USD 4 billion AuM in fintech
    strategies, including one of the oldest and largest global digital asset
    market-making funds. Francesco Filia, CEO and Co-Founder of Fasanara Capital ,
    says "Tokenised debt markets are on the cusp of going mainstream and we expect
    this asset class to reach USD 3.5 trillion by 2030. This partnership is a
    breakthrough for tokenisation and we are dedicated to bringing even more debt
    on-chain. We are proud to support bringing Float's high-performing debt
    portfolio into Sygnum's market-leading environment."
    Seite 1 von 3



