Sygnum, Float & Fasanara join forces to tokenise private debt markets

The Float Token is a private debt asset token launched by Float** in partnershipwith Sygnum Bank on the Polygon blockchain. Exclusively available to Sygnumclients, it provides a unique opportunity to invest into a private debtportfolio alongside Fasanara Capital, a leading institutional fintech creditfund manager. The token has a maturity of 18 months with a fixed annual interestrate of 14 percent and quarterly interest payments. The token provides exposureto a diversified portfolio of SME loans to European SaaS and technologybusinesses.Float token investors additionally benefit from its on-chain proof of ownershipand ease of transferability, lower ticket sizes and liquidity in Sygnum'ssecondary market, SygnEx. The token and investor rights are fully recognised andcompliant under the Swiss DLT legal framework.Fatmire Bekiri, Sygnum's Head of Tokenisation , says, "The Float Token marks thefirst time a high-yielding private market instrument is being made widelyavailable to investors through tokenisation. This project emphasises Sygnum'sstrategic focus on making private market assets more easily accessible andinvestable. It is only the first issuance with more to follow."Fasanara Capital, one of Europe's largest tech-enabled credit fund managers, isacting as senior lender. It manages more than USD 4 billion AuM in fintechstrategies, including one of the oldest and largest global digital assetmarket-making funds. Francesco Filia, CEO and Co-Founder of Fasanara Capital ,says "Tokenised debt markets are on the cusp of going mainstream and we expectthis asset class to reach USD 3.5 trillion by 2030. This partnership is abreakthrough for tokenisation and we are dedicated to bringing even more debton-chain. We are proud to support bringing Float's high-performing debtportfolio into Sygnum's market-leading environment."