Infosys inks five-year collaboration with smart Europe GmbH to bring sustainable electric mobility to customers
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The collaboration aims to boost digital
sales and customer experience in the e-mobility era
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that it has signed a five-year collaboration with automotive marquee
smart Europe GmbH (https://global.smart.com/) to refine its Direct-to-Customer
(D2C) business model in Europe and provide enhanced customer experience,
data-driven personalization and engagement for the existing model smart #1, the
newly announced smart #3, and other upcoming all-electric models from the iconic
brand. Through this strategic collaboration, Infosys will help smart Europe GmbH
redefine the online EV buying experience and apply state-of-the-art Machine
Learning (ML) models to accurately forecast sales and aftersales demand.
Infosys was chosen to assist the premium EV maker in this transformation for its
deep expertise in enabling consolidation across automotive sales and e-commerce
processes and systems. To enable smart Europe GmbH derive exceptional value from
software, data, and cloud investments, Infosys will leverage its trusted
process, functional and technical expertise, complemented by a design
thinking-led consulting approach. Infosys will also help smart Europe GmbH to
efficiently sell electric vehicles across 15 European countries with a D2C sales
approach and secure engagement across lead generation, prospect conversion,
sales and aftersales channels, supplemented by end-to-end ownership and
accountability.
Dirk Adelmann, Chief Executive Officer, smart Europe GmbH , said, "We are
pleased to have Infosys as our partner on this journey. Infosys' strong
leadership commitment backed by its ability to drive end-to-end application
development and maintenance with efficiency and effectiveness, will help us
boost our operational performance and user experience."
Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys , said, "We are
delighted to deliver our cutting-edge technologies to innovative companies like
smart Europe GmbH to help ramp up their competitiveness in the European market.
Infosys has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to powering innovation-driven
customer experiences across touchpoints through our automotive and mobility
offerings. Leveraging a blend of our expertise in the domain and strong regional
presence, we will help smart Europe GmbH fast-track the adoption of cutting-edge
sales and customer experience in the e-mobility era
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that it has signed a five-year collaboration with automotive marquee
smart Europe GmbH (https://global.smart.com/) to refine its Direct-to-Customer
(D2C) business model in Europe and provide enhanced customer experience,
data-driven personalization and engagement for the existing model smart #1, the
newly announced smart #3, and other upcoming all-electric models from the iconic
brand. Through this strategic collaboration, Infosys will help smart Europe GmbH
redefine the online EV buying experience and apply state-of-the-art Machine
Learning (ML) models to accurately forecast sales and aftersales demand.
Infosys was chosen to assist the premium EV maker in this transformation for its
deep expertise in enabling consolidation across automotive sales and e-commerce
processes and systems. To enable smart Europe GmbH derive exceptional value from
software, data, and cloud investments, Infosys will leverage its trusted
process, functional and technical expertise, complemented by a design
thinking-led consulting approach. Infosys will also help smart Europe GmbH to
efficiently sell electric vehicles across 15 European countries with a D2C sales
approach and secure engagement across lead generation, prospect conversion,
sales and aftersales channels, supplemented by end-to-end ownership and
accountability.
Dirk Adelmann, Chief Executive Officer, smart Europe GmbH , said, "We are
pleased to have Infosys as our partner on this journey. Infosys' strong
leadership commitment backed by its ability to drive end-to-end application
development and maintenance with efficiency and effectiveness, will help us
boost our operational performance and user experience."
Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys , said, "We are
delighted to deliver our cutting-edge technologies to innovative companies like
smart Europe GmbH to help ramp up their competitiveness in the European market.
Infosys has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to powering innovation-driven
customer experiences across touchpoints through our automotive and mobility
offerings. Leveraging a blend of our expertise in the domain and strong regional
presence, we will help smart Europe GmbH fast-track the adoption of cutting-edge
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 113 | 0 |