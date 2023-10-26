    checkAd

    Infosys inks five-year collaboration with smart Europe GmbH to bring sustainable electric mobility to customers

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The collaboration aims to boost digital
    sales and customer experience in the e-mobility era

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced that it has signed a five-year collaboration with automotive marquee
    smart Europe GmbH (https://global.smart.com/) to refine its Direct-to-Customer
    (D2C) business model in Europe and provide enhanced customer experience,
    data-driven personalization and engagement for the existing model smart #1, the
    newly announced smart #3, and other upcoming all-electric models from the iconic
    brand. Through this strategic collaboration, Infosys will help smart Europe GmbH
    redefine the online EV buying experience and apply state-of-the-art Machine
    Learning (ML) models to accurately forecast sales and aftersales demand.

    Infosys was chosen to assist the premium EV maker in this transformation for its
    deep expertise in enabling consolidation across automotive sales and e-commerce
    processes and systems. To enable smart Europe GmbH derive exceptional value from
    software, data, and cloud investments, Infosys will leverage its trusted
    process, functional and technical expertise, complemented by a design
    thinking-led consulting approach. Infosys will also help smart Europe GmbH to
    efficiently sell electric vehicles across 15 European countries with a D2C sales
    approach and secure engagement across lead generation, prospect conversion,
    sales and aftersales channels, supplemented by end-to-end ownership and
    accountability.

    Dirk Adelmann, Chief Executive Officer, smart Europe GmbH , said, "We are
    pleased to have Infosys as our partner on this journey. Infosys' strong
    leadership commitment backed by its ability to drive end-to-end application
    development and maintenance with efficiency and effectiveness, will help us
    boost our operational performance and user experience."

    Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys , said, "We are
    delighted to deliver our cutting-edge technologies to innovative companies like
    smart Europe GmbH to help ramp up their competitiveness in the European market.
    Infosys has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to powering innovation-driven
    customer experiences across touchpoints through our automotive and mobility
    offerings. Leveraging a blend of our expertise in the domain and strong regional
    presence, we will help smart Europe GmbH fast-track the adoption of cutting-edge
