Infosys inks five-year collaboration with smart Europe GmbH to bring sustainable electric mobility to customers

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The collaboration aims to boost digitalsales and customer experience in the e-mobility eraInfosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), aglobal leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, todayannounced that it has signed a five-year collaboration with automotive marqueesmart Europe GmbH (https://global.smart.com/) to refine its Direct-to-Customer(D2C) business model in Europe and provide enhanced customer experience,data-driven personalization and engagement for the existing model smart #1, thenewly announced smart #3, and other upcoming all-electric models from the iconicbrand. Through this strategic collaboration, Infosys will help smart Europe GmbHredefine the online EV buying experience and apply state-of-the-art MachineLearning (ML) models to accurately forecast sales and aftersales demand.Infosys was chosen to assist the premium EV maker in this transformation for itsdeep expertise in enabling consolidation across automotive sales and e-commerceprocesses and systems. To enable smart Europe GmbH derive exceptional value fromsoftware, data, and cloud investments, Infosys will leverage its trustedprocess, functional and technical expertise, complemented by a designthinking-led consulting approach. Infosys will also help smart Europe GmbH toefficiently sell electric vehicles across 15 European countries with a D2C salesapproach and secure engagement across lead generation, prospect conversion,sales and aftersales channels, supplemented by end-to-end ownership andaccountability.Dirk Adelmann, Chief Executive Officer, smart Europe GmbH , said, "We arepleased to have Infosys as our partner on this journey. Infosys' strongleadership commitment backed by its ability to drive end-to-end applicationdevelopment and maintenance with efficiency and effectiveness, will help usboost our operational performance and user experience."Jasmeet Singh, EVP and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys , said, "We aredelighted to deliver our cutting-edge technologies to innovative companies likesmart Europe GmbH to help ramp up their competitiveness in the European market.Infosys has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to powering innovation-drivencustomer experiences across touchpoints through our automotive and mobilityofferings. Leveraging a blend of our expertise in the domain and strong regionalpresence, we will help smart Europe GmbH fast-track the adoption of cutting-edge