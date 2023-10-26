    checkAd

    QUADRA energy contributes to the green transformation strategy of TotalEnergies

    Aurich and Düsseldorf (ots) - The Aloys Wobben Foundation ("AWS") sells the 100%
    green energy supplier QUADRA energy to TotalEnergies. QUADRA energy will thus be
    able to contribute to TotalEnergies' strategy of transitioning to a multi-energy
    model.

    With the takeover of QUADRA energy , TotalEnergies is acquiring a German market
    leader in the direct marketing of electricity from renewable energy sources. AWS
    intends to use the transaction to ensure QUADRA energy's continued growth while
    itself rigorously focusing on market support for wind turbine manufacturer
    ENERCON as the core company of AWS.

    "ENERCON will remain a leading turbine manufacturer in the international wind
    market and will continue and develop a strategic partnership with QUADRA energy
    and TotalEnergies in the future," says Heiko Janssen, chairman of the
    foundation. "After all, the companies' value chains complement each other
    perfectly and, thanks to a common customer base, will ensure mutual growth and
    accelerate the energy transition."

    According to QUADRA energy's management spokesman, Dr. Thomas Krings, the
    company's 'green identity makes it the 'perfect match' for TotalEnergies'
    transition to its multi-energy strategy. "The transaction will take QUADRA
    energy to a new and higher level by giving us access to financial resources and
    additional expertise in sustainability," he adds. "This is a qualitative leap
    and great news for our whole team and our clients. We can now continue our
    growth path as leading 100% green energy supply company in Germany with new
    horizons."

    QUADRA energy is one of the few energy supply companies in Germany that is
    completely green. It offers comprehensive service management for market players
    in the renewable energy sector - from precise weather forecasting via industrial
    customers and local energy suppliers right down to the domestic power socket.
    QUADRA energy specialises in the direct marketing of renewable electricity from
    wind and solar energy and wholesaling of green energy. It was founded in 2012.

    Today, the company bundles the electricity from around 5,000 wind and solar
    plants with a total installed capacity of approx. 9,000 MW in a 'virtual power
    plant'. It is thus responsible for around 16 TWh of green electricity annually.
    QUADRA energy relies on a customer-centric product range, a comprehensive and
    state-of-the-art weather-forecasting suite, tools for managing generation
    uncertainty, and real-time trading capabilities. Since 2021, QUADRA energy has
    also offered forward and fixed-price solutions (PPAs) for electricity from
    renewable sources for both generators and large-scale consumers or resellers.

    The transaction was accompanied for AWS by Kearney as exclusive transaction
    advisor and is subject to regulatory approval.

    Press Contact:

    Prof. Dr. Klaus Kocks
    mailto:presse@quadra.energy
    Hotline: +49 800 - 2610195
    http://www.quadra-energy.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172364/5635014
    OTS: Aloys Wobben Stiftung / QUADRA energy



