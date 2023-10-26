QUADRA energy contributes to the green transformation strategy of TotalEnergies
Aurich and Düsseldorf (ots) - The Aloys Wobben Foundation ("AWS") sells the 100%
green energy supplier QUADRA energy to TotalEnergies. QUADRA energy will thus be
able to contribute to TotalEnergies' strategy of transitioning to a multi-energy
model.
With the takeover of QUADRA energy , TotalEnergies is acquiring a German market
leader in the direct marketing of electricity from renewable energy sources. AWS
intends to use the transaction to ensure QUADRA energy's continued growth while
itself rigorously focusing on market support for wind turbine manufacturer
ENERCON as the core company of AWS.
"ENERCON will remain a leading turbine manufacturer in the international wind
market and will continue and develop a strategic partnership with QUADRA energy
and TotalEnergies in the future," says Heiko Janssen, chairman of the
foundation. "After all, the companies' value chains complement each other
perfectly and, thanks to a common customer base, will ensure mutual growth and
accelerate the energy transition."
According to QUADRA energy's management spokesman, Dr. Thomas Krings, the
company's 'green identity makes it the 'perfect match' for TotalEnergies'
transition to its multi-energy strategy. "The transaction will take QUADRA
energy to a new and higher level by giving us access to financial resources and
additional expertise in sustainability," he adds. "This is a qualitative leap
and great news for our whole team and our clients. We can now continue our
growth path as leading 100% green energy supply company in Germany with new
horizons."
QUADRA energy is one of the few energy supply companies in Germany that is
completely green. It offers comprehensive service management for market players
in the renewable energy sector - from precise weather forecasting via industrial
customers and local energy suppliers right down to the domestic power socket.
QUADRA energy specialises in the direct marketing of renewable electricity from
wind and solar energy and wholesaling of green energy. It was founded in 2012.
Today, the company bundles the electricity from around 5,000 wind and solar
plants with a total installed capacity of approx. 9,000 MW in a 'virtual power
plant'. It is thus responsible for around 16 TWh of green electricity annually.
QUADRA energy relies on a customer-centric product range, a comprehensive and
state-of-the-art weather-forecasting suite, tools for managing generation
uncertainty, and real-time trading capabilities. Since 2021, QUADRA energy has
also offered forward and fixed-price solutions (PPAs) for electricity from
renewable sources for both generators and large-scale consumers or resellers.
The transaction was accompanied for AWS by Kearney as exclusive transaction
advisor and is subject to regulatory approval.
Press Contact:
Prof. Dr. Klaus Kocks
mailto:presse@quadra.energy
Hotline: +49 800 - 2610195
http://www.quadra-energy.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172364/5635014
OTS: Aloys Wobben Stiftung / QUADRA energy
