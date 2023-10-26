QUADRA energy contributes to the green transformation strategy of TotalEnergies

Aurich and Düsseldorf (ots) - The Aloys Wobben Foundation ("AWS") sells the 100%

green energy supplier QUADRA energy to TotalEnergies. QUADRA energy will thus be

able to contribute to TotalEnergies' strategy of transitioning to a multi-energy

model.



With the takeover of QUADRA energy , TotalEnergies is acquiring a German market

leader in the direct marketing of electricity from renewable energy sources. AWS

intends to use the transaction to ensure QUADRA energy's continued growth while

itself rigorously focusing on market support for wind turbine manufacturer

ENERCON as the core company of AWS.





"ENERCON will remain a leading turbine manufacturer in the international wind market and will continue and develop a strategic partnership with QUADRA energy and TotalEnergies in the future," says Heiko Janssen, chairman of the foundation. "After all, the companies' value chains complement each other perfectly and, thanks to a common customer base, will ensure mutual growth and accelerate the energy transition."

According to QUADRA energy's management spokesman, Dr. Thomas Krings, the company's 'green identity makes it the 'perfect match' for TotalEnergies' transition to its multi-energy strategy. "The transaction will take QUADRA energy to a new and higher level by giving us access to financial resources and additional expertise in sustainability," he adds. "This is a qualitative leap and great news for our whole team and our clients. We can now continue our growth path as leading 100% green energy supply company in Germany with new horizons."

QUADRA energy is one of the few energy supply companies in Germany that is completely green. It offers comprehensive service management for market players in the renewable energy sector - from precise weather forecasting via industrial customers and local energy suppliers right down to the domestic power socket.

QUADRA energy specialises in the direct marketing of renewable electricity from wind and solar energy and wholesaling of green energy. It was founded in 2012. Today, the company bundles the electricity from around 5,000 wind and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approx. 9,000 MW in a 'virtual power plant'. It is thus responsible for around 16 TWh of green electricity annually.

QUADRA energy relies on a customer-centric product range, a comprehensive and state-of-the-art weather-forecasting suite, tools for managing generation uncertainty, and real-time trading capabilities. Since 2021, QUADRA energy has also offered forward and fixed-price solutions (PPAs) for electricity from renewable sources for both generators and large-scale consumers or resellers.

The transaction was accompanied for AWS by Kearney as exclusive transaction advisor and is subject to regulatory approval.