ENDOR AG Celebrates Broad Approval at 2023 Annual General Meeting
At the 2023 Annual General Meeting, Endor AG received overwhelming support, with all agenda items approved by a large majority. The company plans to reinvest its retained earnings for further growth, with no dividend distribution.
- Endor AG received broad approval at the Annual General Meeting 2023, with all agenda items adopted by a large majority.
- The company's retained earnings will remain within the company to finance further growth, with no dividend distribution and the balance sheet profit of EUR 6.7 million carried forward.
- New members of the Management Board were presented and a new member, Oliver F. Gosemann, was elected to the Supervisory Board.
- The auditing and tax consulting firm Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG was elected as auditor for the fiscal year 2023.
- New authorized capital was created, along with the authorization to acquire treasury shares and the authorization to grant subscription rights to members of the Management Board and employees (Stock Option Program 2023), as well as the creation of Conditional Capital 2023.
- Despite production delays and higher transportation costs, the company's revenues in the third quarter of 2023 were at EUR 23.4 million, marking the most successful third quarter in terms of new customers. However, the forecast for the current fiscal year had to be adjusted slightly, with expected consolidated revenues in the range of EUR 105 million to EUR 115 million.
