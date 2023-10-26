Global Fashion Group Reveals Preliminary Q3 Results, Updates 2023 Full Year Guidance

Global Fashion Group S.A. reports preliminary Q3 results and updates its guidance for full year 2023.

Based on preliminary Q3 results, GFG expects decreases of 19% in NMV and 25% in Revenue on a constant currency basis.

GFG closed its operations in Argentina during Q3 due to challenging macro environment.

GFG revises its guidance for full year 2023, expecting an NMV decrease of 16-18% on a constant currency basis.

All figures reported are preliminary and unaudited.

GFG will publish its third quarter results on 9 November 2023.

EUR

%





The next important date, Q3 Results 2023, at Global Fashion Group is on 09.11.2023.The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,2661and was up +4,15compared with the previous day.