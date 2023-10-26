Global Fashion Group Reveals Preliminary Q3 Results, Updates 2023 Full Year Guidance
Global Fashion Group S.A. has released its preliminary Q3 results, revising its full-year 2023 guidance amidst a challenging macro environment, which led to the closure of its Argentina operations.
- Global Fashion Group S.A. reports preliminary Q3 results and updates its guidance for full year 2023.
- Based on preliminary Q3 results, GFG expects decreases of 19% in NMV and 25% in Revenue on a constant currency basis.
- GFG closed its operations in Argentina during Q3 due to challenging macro environment.
- GFG revises its guidance for full year 2023, expecting an NMV decrease of 16-18% on a constant currency basis.
- All figures reported are preliminary and unaudited.
- GFG will publish its third quarter results on 9 November 2023.
The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,2661EUR and was up +4,15 % compared with the previous day.
