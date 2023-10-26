HYPOPORT SE: Real Estate Segment Losses Impact Q2, Trigger Forecast Adjustment
Hypoport SE's Q3 2023 preliminary figures reveal a revenue and EBITDA rise from Q2, despite start-up losses in the Real Estate Platform segment. However, a year-on-year comparison shows a 15% decline.
Foto: Hypoport SE
- Hypoport SE's preliminary business figures for Q3 2023 show an increase in revenue and EBITDA compared to Q2 2023.
- The Real Estate Platform segment experienced start-up losses in Q3 2023 due to lower revenues and high investments.
- Compared to Q3 2022, Hypoport SE's revenue and EBITDA declined by approximately 15%.
- The decline in revenue and earnings is mainly attributed to a significant slump in the private mortgage market.
- Hypoport is reducing its revenue forecast for the 2023 financial year by up to 25% and specifying its EBIT forecast.
- Hypoport's Management Board expects consolidated EBIT to be in the range of €10-15 million for the full year 2023.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at HYPOPORT is on 13.11.2023.
The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 99,80EUR and was down -4,18 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 98,95EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,85 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.102,59PKT (+0,47 %).
+19,79 %
+2,48 %
-17,98 %
-39,57 %
+12,79 %
-73,66 %
-36,24 %
+1.255,08 %
+552,34 %
ISIN:DE0005493365WKN:549336
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 113 | 0 |