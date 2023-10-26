HYPOPORT SE: Real Estate Segment Losses Impact Q2, Trigger Forecast Adjustment

Hypoport SE's preliminary business figures for Q3 2023 show an increase in revenue and EBITDA compared to Q2 2023.

The Real Estate Platform segment experienced start-up losses in Q3 2023 due to lower revenues and high investments.

Compared to Q3 2022, Hypoport SE's revenue and EBITDA declined by approximately 15%.

The decline in revenue and earnings is mainly attributed to a significant slump in the private mortgage market.

Hypoport is reducing its revenue forecast for the 2023 financial year by up to 25% and specifying its EBIT forecast.

Hypoport's Management Board expects consolidated EBIT to be in the range of €10-15 million for the full year 2023.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at HYPOPORT is on 13.11.2023.