Record-Breaking Recurring EBIT Fuels Profitable Growth in Q3
Holcim reports record Q3 results with a 4.3% organic growth and CHF 1,600m recurring EBIT, setting ambitious goals for its roofing systems and sustainability efforts.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Q3 net sales of CHF 7,340m, +4.3% organic growth
- Record Q3 recurring EBIT of CHF 1’600m
- New roofing systems ambition to reach above USD 6 billion in net sales and above USD 1.3 billion in EBIT by 2026
- 20% reduction of CO₂ per net sales in 9M 2023
- Industry-leading profitability, upgrading full-year guidance for recurring EBIT margin to above 17%
- Holcim continues to invest for profitable growth, with 21 value accretive acquisitions this year.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Holcim is on 27.10.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 101 | 0 |