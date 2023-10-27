STRATEC Reveals Impressive 2023 Performance: First Nine Months Results Out!
STRATEC SE unveils its financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, showcasing a notable surge in Q3 profitability and a robust development pipeline, despite a dip in sales.
- STRATEC SE reports financial results for the first nine months of 2023, with a significant improvement in profitability in the third quarter (adjusted EBIT margin of 14.8% in Q3/2023) and an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.6% in 9M/2023 (compared to 18.3% in 9M/2022).
- Sales performance was negatively affected by excess molecular diagnostics capacities built up during the pandemic, resulting in a constant-currency sales decrease of 9.1% in 9M/2023.
- The company has a well-stocked development pipeline and is in promising negotiations for additional development cooperations.
- Financial guidance for 2023 has been slightly adjusted, with sales guidance slightly lowered and margin target confirmed.
- The company's workforce stood at 1,532 employees as of September 30, 2023, slightly lower than the 1,481 employees at the end of 2022 due to a temporary reduction in recruiting activities.
- STRATEC made significant progress with numerous proprietary development projects and launched new products onto the market in the first nine months of 2023.
